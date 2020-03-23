BiliBili launches bi-weekly Overwatch tournament

BiliBili Esports announced a new bi-weekly Overwatch tournament featuring some of the top talent in China.

The competition, called Shadow Cup, will begin following the conclusion of Contenders China.

Four teams will be invited to participate, and the games will be streamed on the BiliBili website. Prize money awarded to the winner and runner-up will be approximately $423 and $141, respectively, per dotesports.com.

BiliBili owns an Overwatch League team and a Chinese Contenders team. The new Shadow Cup could boost their ability to scout emerging talent in the region.

—Field Level Media