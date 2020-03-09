Boston Uprising's Axxiom takes medical leave of absence

Boston Uprising main tank Min-seob “Axxiom” Park is taking a leave of absence for medical reasons, the Overwatch League team announced Monday.

The team did not divulge the specific nature of the medical procedure required for the 20-year-old South Korean, or his expected length of absence.

“First and foremost, we wish Axxiom a safe procedure and speedy recovery,” Boston Uprising President of Gaming Chris “HuK” Loranger said on the Overwatch League’s website.

“Axxiom is a talented main tank and a kind teammate, and we hope to see him competing again soon.”

Axxiom has competed in just three of the six games this season, which is his third with Boston Uprising.

Boston Uprising has some time to weigh their options ahead of Sunday’s contest against Florida Mayhem.

