Boston Uprising promote 'GaeBullSsi' to starting roster

As the start of the Overwatch League approaches, Boston Uprising announced Friday that they have promoted off-tank Young-sun “GaeBullSsi” Yun to their starting roster.

The 18-year-old South Korean had been part of Boston’s Overwatch Contenders team, Uprising Academy, after being acquired earlier this year. Previously, GaeBullSsi played with WGS Phoenix in Overwatch contenders Korea for approximately 1 1/2 years.

Boston Uprising made the announcement welcoming GaeBullSsi on social media.

The move reunites GaeBullSsi with Uprising head coach Seung-hyun “Lori” Kim, who used to coach WGS Phoenix, as well as former teammates Byeong-ju “Valentine” Kim and main support Hong-gyu “Faith” Kim.

“We are excited to bring up GaeBullSsi from the academy roster to reunite him with some of his former WGS Phoenix teammates and coach Lori,” said Uprising president Chris “HuK” Loranger.

Boston Uprising’s season kicks off April 24 vs. the Los Angeles Gladiators.

--Field Level Media