Uprising sign im37, Colourhex

The Boston Uprising continued to firm up their 2021 roster, signing DPS Jin-ui “im37” Song, re-signing damage player Kelsey “Colourhex” Birse and cutting ties with main tank Min-sub “Axxiom” Park.

Im37, 20, comes from the Uprising Academy team. While on loan from Academy, he helped WGS Phoenix win Contenders 2020 Season 2 in the Korean region.

“It’s been great to watch im37 develop over the past several months,” said Chris “HuK” Loranger, Uprising president of gaming. “With his proficiency in both Korean and English, we believe he’ll be an integral link as we continue to build a mixed roster.”

Colourhex, a 22-year-old from New Zealand, spent the past two seasons with Boston.

“Colourhex has always been a strong team player and is driven to win,” HuK said. “We’ve intended to re-sign him for some time now, but it’s good to have the paperwork formally handled.”

A 21-year-old from South Korea, Axxiom played in three matches with the team in 2019 and two more in 2020 before leaving for medical reasons.

Last month, the team announced the return of main tank Cameron “Fusions” Bosworth, off-tank Leyton “Punk” Gilchrist and flex support Sang-min “Myunb0ng” Seo.

The Uprising will be looking to build upon their last-place finish in 2020, when they compiled a 2-19 record.

The retooled roster will be under the direction of Seung-hyun “Lori” Kim, hired last month as Boston’s new head coach.

Lori, a 24-year-old South Korean, spent the past two years coaching in the OWL Contenders Series.

