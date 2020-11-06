Boston Uprising bid farewell to Jerry

The Boston Uprising, coming off a last-place season in the Overwatch League, moved on from a third player Thursday, parting ways with starting DPS player Tae-hee “Jerry” Min.

The club tweeted, “We want to thank @jerry__ow for his contributions in 2020 and wish him luck in the future as we part ways during free agency. We’ll never forget the pop-off moments & all the laughs we shared along the way.”

Jerry, a 19-year-old South Korean, spent one season with Boston after previous stints with Seven, X6-Gaming and Meta Athena.

On Oct. 8, the Uprising cut ties with main support Kobe “Halo” Hamand and backup tank Michael “Mikeyy” Konicki, both of the United States. Two weeks later, Boston announced it was retaining four players, main tank Cameron “Fusions” Bosworth of the United Kingdom, off-tank Leyton “Punk” Gilchrist of Australia, DPS Kelsey “Colourhex” Birse of New Zealand and flex support Sang-min “Myunb0ng” Seo of South Korea.

South Korea’s Seung-Hyun “Lori” Kim joined the club as head coach last month, and assistant coach Valentin “Ascoft” Wulfman of France will remain with the team to work under Lori.

Boston finished last in the 20-team OWL in the 2020 regular season with a 2-19 record, then fell in the second round of the North American playoffs.

