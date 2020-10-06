After woeful OWL season, Uprising name Lori coach

After finishing with the fewest wins in the Overwatch League regular season and getting bounced in the second round of the playoffs, the Boston Uprising on Monday announced the hiring of Seung-hyun “Lori” Kim as their new head coach.

Lori, a 24-year-old South Korean, spent the past two years coaching in the OWL Contenders Series, most recently with World Game Star Phoenix, whom he coached to a third-place finish in 2020 Season 1.

“I was initially impressed with Lori for many reasons, including his success coaching rosters in multiple regions,” Uprising president of gaming Chris “HuK” Loranger said in a news release. “Lori and I have been getting to know each other for the past several weeks, during which time he has turned down several other OWL offers to join the Uprising. That alone speaks volumes to me about his determination to help this team succeed, and I am excited to welcome him as we continue building for the 2021 season.”

Also in the news release, the Uprising said that former coach Vytis “Mineral” Lasaitis of Sweden will “transition to a management position within the team.”

The Uprising finished 2-19 in 2020, last among all 20 OWL teams. They did manage to pull off an upset as the No. 13 seed in Round 1 of the North American playoffs, beating the 10th-seeded Houston Outlaws 3-1 on Sept. 3. However, the Atlanta Reign beat Boston 3-1 the next day to end the Uprising’s season.

