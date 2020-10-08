Uprising part ways with Mikeyy, Halo

The Boston Uprising released tank Michael “Mikeyy” Konicki and support Kobe “Halo” Hamand, the team announced Thursday.

The two players were additions to the roster in the 2020 season.

“Both players joined Uprising amid a turbulent season & we’re thankful for their adaptability, resilience, & hard work along the way,” the team posted on Twitter. “We wish them success in 2021 & beyond!”

Mikeyy, 19, joined the team in May from Noble of North American Overwatch Contenders. Halo, 20, joined on March 3, replacing Sang-beom “Munchkin” Byeon, who was released, on the roster. Halo come from Triumph of the Contenders league. He took over for Gabriel “Swimmer” Levy, who later retired, in the support line.

The two remaining tanks are Minseob “Axxiom” Park and Cameron “Fusions” Bosworth, with Sang-min “Myunb0ng” Seo as the one support.

The Uprising are continuing to work on their 2021 roster under new coach Seung-hyun “Lori” Kim, who was hired earlier this week. Boston finished last in the Overwatch League with a 2-19 record and a minus-47 differential.

--Field Level Media