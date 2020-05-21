Boston Uprising sign local prospect mikeyy

The struggling Boston Uprising continued their midseason roster changes with the signing of main tank Michael “mikeyy” Konicki on Thursday.

The 19-year-old Stonington, Conn., native most recently played for Noble in Overwatch Contenders, and is known for his play with heroes including Wrecking Ball, Reinhardt and Orisa.

The Uprising said the initial plan is for mikeyy to provide depth alongside Cameron “Fusions” Bosworth.

“Though mikeyy hasn’t been in the Overwatch Contenders scene for very long, we like what we’ve seen from him in that short amount of time,” said Uprising president of gaming Chris “HuK” Loranger. “We’re also happy to add a New England local to the team and hope our fans will root for this hometown player.”

mikeyy began his professional path with Skyfoxes last November, helping the team win the North American Breakable Barriers tournaments and the Mayhem Winter Classic. He joined Noble in March and was part of the team that won Trials Week 2 just days later.

“extremely excited to be apart of this talented group of guys,” mikeyy tweeted on Thursday, adding #3 main tank on @BostonUprising to his profile.

The Uprising are mired in last place in the OWL with a 2-10 record and minus-24 map differential heading into this week’s May Melee Tournament.

Off-tank Thomas “brussen” Brussen retired from competitive Overwatch earlier this month, following the in-season departures of support Gabriel “Swimmer” Levy and DPS Sang-beom “Munchkin” Byeon.

Australian off-tank Leyton “Punk” Gilchrist, signed May 11, has replaced brussen in the lineup.

