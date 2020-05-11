Boston Uprising sign Punk to bolster roster

The Boston Uprising signed Leyton “Punk” Gilchrist on Monday to serve as an off-tank player.

The 18-year-old Punk is best known for helping Team Australia reach the Overwatch World Cup final in 2018.

Punk also played for the Sydney Drop Bears and Dark Sided before joining Uprising Academy at the end of 2018.

A key component in the move is that Punk holds United States and Australia citizenships.

“We’re familiar with Punk from his time on Uprising Academy and have seen strong performances from him in the past,” said Chris “HuK” Loranger, president of gaming for the Uprising. “Thanks to his dual citizenship, he’s able to step in right away for us during a time when the pandemic makes it difficult to sign international players and obtain visas. We’re happy to welcome Punk back to the Uprising family.”

The Uprising (1-10) certainly can use reinforcements as they own the worst record in the 20-team league.

Boston’s first match with Punk is Saturday against the Los Angeles Gladiators.

—Field Level Media