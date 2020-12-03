Boston Uprising sign tank player Stand1

The Boston Uprising continued their offseason roster overhaul with the signing of tank player Seo “Stand1” Ji-won on Wednesday.

Stand1, 21, played for the Shanghai Dragons last season. The South Korean helped Shanghai win the May Melee and the Countdown Cup in the APAC region. The Dragons also reached the semifinals of the Overwatch League playoffs after leading the regular season with a 27-2 record.

Stand1 has also previously played for Gladiators Legion and Team Envy in Overwatch Contenders after beginning his professional career in 2017 in Overwatch APEX.

“Throughout the 2020 season and particularly in the unique meta that defined the playoffs, Stand1 displayed flexibility on the main tank role for Shanghai,” said Uprising president of gaming Chris “HuK” Loranger. “We’re excited to welcome him to Boston and begin working with him alongside Fusions in 2021.”

Boston finished last in Season 3 with a 2-19 record and league-worst minus-47 map differential.

The team has since parted ways with tank players Minseob “Axxiom” Park (retired) and Michael “mikeyy” Konicki (Noble) along with DPS Taehee “Jerry” Min (Washington Justice) and Support Kobe “Halo” Hamand (free agent).

The Uprising signed DPS Jin-ui “im37” Hong last month, and the addition of Stand1 gives Boston six players under contract for 2021.

“This one ought to get you on your feet,” the Uprising tweeted Wednesday. “Stand up & cheer for our newest teammate, @Stand1!”

--Field Level Media