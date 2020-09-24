Changes already underway with Uprising staff

There appears to be something of an uprising with the Boston Uprising as changes are starting to take place within the struggling Overwatch League organization.

Assistant coach Rollon “Mini” Hamelin and analyst/coach Jake “Spackle” Connell announced via social media that they are leaving the team.

“The past 3 years with Boston have been a long roller coaster of emotions, but now it’s time for me to move onto new adventures,” Mini posted toTwitter.

The Uprising were 2-19 this past season, last in OWL, but they did earn a 3-1 victory over the Houston Outlaws in the first round of the playoffs earlier this month. They were defeated 3-1 by the Atlanta Reign in Round 2. During the 2019 season they were just 8-20.

“I really enjoyed my time with BU but for 2021 I’ll be exploring other options,” Spackle said on Twitter. “I’m really happy with my improvement the past 2yrs, and I’m very confident and looking forward to whatever comes next.”

The San Francisco Shock and Philadelphia Fusion will meet during OWL Grand Finals Weekend, Oct. 8-10. The Uprising do not have a participant in the Oct. 3 All-Stars North America event.

--Field Level Media