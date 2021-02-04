Uprising finalize roster with DPS Valentine, main support Faith

The Boston Uprising finalized their 2021 Overwatch League roster with the additions of flex DPS Kim “Valentine” Byeong-ju and main support Kim “Faither” Hong-gyu.

It confirmed reports that Boston was looking to add Valentine for the 2021 Overwatch League season. Valentine and Faith previously played for World Game Star Phoenix in Overwatch Contenders Korea, which beat RunAway for the title last season. Both also competed previously for several teams in Korea and China.

“Cat’s out of the bag!” the Uprising tweeted Wednesday. “Please welcome @OW_Faith & @Valentine_owo to the Uprising!”

Boston said that Valentine will reach the Overwatch League minimum age limit by Valentine’s Day. The 2021 season begins in April, and players must turn 18 before June 30 in order to be eligible for competition.

“We’re excited to bring Valentine and Faith to the Uprising and to reunite several members of WGS Phoenix,” said Chris “HuK” Loranger, Uprising president of gaming. “These two additions finalize our roster for the time being, and we look forward to competing in the upcoming season.”

Faith joins as the Uprising’s only main support player and will team with flex support Seo “Myunbong” Sang-min in the team’s backline.

The additions continue Boston’s offseason roster overhaul after finishing Season 3 with a 2-19 record and league-worst minus-47 map differential.

Tank player Seo “Stand1” Ji-won had been the most recent newcomer after signing with the Uprising in December.

The team has since parted ways with tank players Minseob “Axxiom” Park (retired) and Michael “mikeyy” Konicki (Noble) along with DPS Taehee “Jerry” Min (Washington Justice) and Support Kobe “Halo” Hamand (free agent).

The Uprising signed DPS Jin-ui “im37” Hong in November and tank player Seo “Stand1” Ji-won in December.

--Field Level Media