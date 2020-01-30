OWL cancels China matches due to coronavirus

The Overwatch League has cancelled their February and March games in China due to the rampant coronavirus, the entity announced.

OWL said they made the decision to “protect the health and safety of our players, fans and staff.”

“We hope fans have a safe and happy Lunar New Year, and we remain incredibly excited to play Overwatch League matches in China later this season,” the league said in a statement. “We’ll share more information about when and where the matches will take place at a later date.”

The OWL season is scheduled to begin Feb. 8 and there are four teams in China — Shanghai, Chengdu, Hangzhou and Guangzhou.

Shangahi agreed with the decision. The Dragons were slated to host an event on Feb. 15-16.

“The Shanghai Dragons must protect the health and safety of spectators, participating teams, and staff,” the team said on its Twitter account.

League of Legends has also been affected due to the outbreak. The Pacific Championship Series has been delayed and the Legends Pro League in China shut down for the foreseeable future.

Recent reports by the New York Times estimate the death count to be upwards of 170 people, with more than 7,700 infected worldwide. Totals are expected to rise.

—Field Level Media