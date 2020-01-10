Fusion University parts ways with tank 'ChangSik'

Overwatch Contenders team Fusion University, the academy squad for the Philadelphia Fusion in the Overwatch League, announced Friday that they have parted ways with main tank player Chang-sik “ChangSik” Moon of South Korea.

“We wanted to bid farewell to @changsik and thank him for all the hard work he’s put in for the Fusion University team for the past year, we wish him well in all his future endeavors!” said the team in their Twitter post.

ChangSik first joined Fusion in November 2018, and he helped the team to three major OWC titles last season including the Atlantic Showdown, Season 1: North America East and Season 3: North America. The 22-year-old noted that the split with Fusion University was due to his contract coming to an end, according to a report by Daily Esports that translated the South Korean’s social media post.

“From now on, (my) contract with Fusion University (T1) has ended. It was a great time for me with the team, so I can improve myself,” wrote ChangSik in the translation of his post. “Teammates, coaches, and staff: Thank you all guys, I hope you guys have a great year and thanks for fans for cheering me and the team. I will be back with a better situation. Happy new year.”

