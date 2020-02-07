Charge drop T1w, will build new Contenders team

The Guangzhou Charge announced on Friday they would be cutting ties with their Contenders affiliate, The One Winner (T1w), to focus more on their OWL team and start a new Contenders unit.

According to OW Beacon’s translation of a Weibo post, the Charge will “invest more resources into the development of their Overwatch League team,” and also will start the “Charge Initiative,” seeking coaches and players for a new academy team.

T1w announced their collaboration with the Charge, forming T1w.GZ in July of 2019 after some successes, including winning a Chinese Contenders title, but had since lost key players and fallen to the bottom of the Contenders ladder.

T1w will return to their original branding for the upcoming Contenders season.

Guangzhou’s pursuit of a new academy roster will focus on that team being more “Charge-led.”

The recent outbreak of the coronavirus will force Guangzhou’s academy team made up of amateur players and coaches working remotely, but the team has planned on building the necessary infrastructure to allow its players to work together offline.

