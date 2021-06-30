Mayhem moving on to Checkmate at main tank

On a five-game losing streak and looking to fix a “floundering” run of play, according to team general manager Albert Yeh, the Florida Mayhem moved Seung-hun “Checkmate” Baek to a main tank role.

The rookie Checkmate previously had operated as the Mayhem’s DPS, but as the team has struggled with Min-seok “OGE” Son as the main tank, the team elected to make a change for the remainder of the Overwatch League Summer Showdown.

Yeh criticized his team’s recent play in a social media post, to justify a change in roles.

“There is way too much talent on our roster to accept poor results,” Yeh said in a statement posted to Twitter. “We have been floundering after a great run in the May Melee and needed to switch something up.”

The move comes only a week after Checkmate made his Overwatch debut. In addition to the Mayhem, OGE also has been in the role of main tank for the Dallas Fuel and Los Angeles Gladiators.

The Mayhem will next see action Saturday against the Fuel.

