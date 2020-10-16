Chengdu Hunters release Baconjack, ATing

Chengdu Hunters released DPS Lo “Baconjack” Tzu-Heng and tank Chen “ATing” Shao-Hua from their Overwatch League team, the organization announced.

Backjack spent two seasons with Chengdu Hunters, while ATing had one campaign under his belt.

One of Baconjack’s first Overwatch successes was winning the Pacific Championship with Flash Wolves in 2017. Now, it seems as though the player would like to focus on his studies and is retiring from the Overwatch scene.

“Two-year consistent hard work makes him break everyone’s doubts with accurate shots in the OW battlefield and also brought many victories for the team,” Chengdu Hunters wrote on Twitter.

ATing had come in as a substitute for Ding “Ameng” Menghan, and didn’t see many games. Nonetheless, he made an impact.

“ATing was able to show his true ability in the end of the season and won everyone’s respect and love,” wrote Chengdu Hunters, who also cited his desire to always improve.

Roster changes for the team can be expected to continue as the team ramps up for season 2021.

