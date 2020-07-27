Hunters replace coach Dokkaebi with Chen

The Chengdu Hunters named Murong “Chen” Chen their co-head coach on Monday.

Chen, 31, was hired after a successful trial period, leading the Hunters to three straight wins. He replaces Xiuqing “Dokkaebi” Wu, who joined the Overwatch League team in January.

Chia-Hua “Ray” Chang will remain on the Hunters’ staff as the co-head coach.

“After rigorous trials and consultation, we are pleased to announce that Chen ‘Chen’ Murong will be joining the Chengdu Hunters as Co-Head Coach,” the team announced Monday on Twitter. “Chen will be with the team at least until the end of the season, when we will review our coaching staff.”

“Chen is an experienced coach who has worked with many Chinese teams since 2016,” the Hunters said in a second tweet. “We believe his experience and coaching style will improve the coaching staff and team, and we’re looking forward to working with him to improve even more!”

The team said Dokkaebi stepped down from his position effective immediately.

Despite being in 15th place in the Overwatch League standings, the Hunters (7-14) could get a top-two seed from the Pacific region in the upcoming Countdown Cup on the strength of their recent stellar performance. On Sunday, the Hunters swept the Hangzhou Spark (8-11).

—Field Level Media