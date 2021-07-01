Chengdu Hunters tank ELSA announces retirement

Chengdu Hunters tank Wenjie “ELSA” Luo retired from the Overwatch League on Thursday.

The 21-year-old Chinese player had been with Hunters since November 2018.

“Today we say goodbye to our Tank ELSA! We respect every decision he made and wish him all the best whatever way he would choose,” the team posted on Twitter.

No reason was provided for ELSA’s decision to retire.

“ELSA is a founder member and key part of the team,” the team said in a statement. “He acted as the mainstay of the team with his reassuring performance, and was called ‘treasure boy’ by fans. He has a deep hero pool as a result of his diligent practices, helping the team to win many vital victories. Now he chooses to stop and take a break from this long journey. Thank you for your dedication and efforts! Wish you all the best in the next journey!”

The team did not immediately announce a replacement.

The Hunters’ next match in the OWL 2021 Summer Showdown is scheduled for July 9 against the Philadelphia Fusion.

--Field Level Media