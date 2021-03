Chengdu Hunters promoted flex support Zhou “Mmonk” Xiang of China from their Overwatch Contenders team, the Chinese organization announced Thursday.

Mmonk, 19, previously competed with LinGan e-Sports, Never Lose Weight and Flag Gaming. He joined Team Chaser, the Hunters’ Overwatch Contenders club, in November.

He will become the 12th player on the roster for Chengdu Hunters, who will face Los Angeles Valiant on April 17.

