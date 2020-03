Fans will be able to watch the debut of the Overwatch Contenders Korea season online beginning next week.

Team RunAway announced Friday on Twitter that it would be competing March 18, with broadcasting yet to be determined. The team said its match the following day would be offline and played without a studio audience but would air on YouTube.

Play in the league had been postponed because of the spread of the coronavirus, which began in China late last year.

—Field Level Media