Overwatch Contenders discontinued in South America

Activision Blizzard is discontinuing the Overwatch Contenders program in South America.

In a “2021 Path to Pro Update” posted on Reddit over the weekend, esports product manager Dan McHugh announced the program “hasn’t been performing to the level we expect.” Instead, the company will rely on third-party tournaments or “something similar” in South America to qualify teams for international tournaments when they return.

LAN competitions such as Showdowns and Gauntlet will also be put on hold as McHugh wrote that the company will evaluate how to “make it easier for third party tournament organizers to successfully operate independent events inside their regions.”

Overwatch Contenders will also be discontinued in the Pacific region, with the focus primarily on China, Europe, South Korea and North America. Australia will also be included with Activision Blizzard encouraged by the amount of talent rising out of the region.

“Our primary focus for the Contenders program is and always has been developing talent for the Overwatch League,” McHugh wrote. “These efforts have been recognized with roughly 100 players graduating each season on top of various coaches, team staff, on-air talent, and production staff. As the scene matures and we learn to better understand the needs of the Overwatch League in addition to the larger ecosystem, we want to tailor our efforts to better serve those needs more directly.”

Activision Blizzard will again host two seasons of Contenders in each region in 2021, with the first season beginning in March.

--Field Level Media