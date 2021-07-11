Fuel clinch top seed on final day of Summer Showdown qualifiers

The final day of Summer Showdown Qualifiers saw the Atlanta Reign, Dallas Fuel and Washington Justice pick up wins on Saturday.

The first match of the day saw two teams that qualified for the Summer Showdown Knockout Rounds, as the Atlanta Reign (7-5, 8 points) defeated the Boston Uprising (6-6, 6 points) in a 3-0 sweep. The Reign earned the second seed in the Western Region with the win, giving them a first-round bye in the Knockout Rounds.

Boston’s proclivity for dive compositions played right into the Reign’s strength of playing defensive compositions, resulting in a relatively easy win. The Reign started with a 2-0 win on Lijiang Tower, then took Hanamura 2-1 before securing the series with a 3-2 win on Hollywood. Despite the loss, Boston still qualified for the Knockout Round.

Then, the Dallas Fuel (9-3, 14 points) continued their dominance over the rest of the West with a 3-1 win over the Toronto Defiant (6-6, 6 points). Dallas, as per its standard, played fast and aggressive compositions, running down Toronto before the Defiant could set up.

This worked early on as the Fuel picked up Busan 2-0 and Volskaya Industries 2-1. The Defiant found some momentum in Game 3 on King’s Row, taking the map 2-1, but Dallas responded with a 3-1 win on Junkertown to close out the series. With the win, Dallas locked up the top seed for the upcoming Summer Showdown Knockouts.

The final match of the day saw two teams that qualified for the Summer Showdown compete as the Washington Justice (8-4, 8 points) picked up a 3-2 win over the Los Angeles Gladiators (8-4, 8 points). The Justice started hot, taking Nepal 2-1 and Hanamura 2-1 on the back of exemplary DPS play from the duo of all-star Gui-un “Decay” Jang and rookie Sung-won “Assassin” Kim.

Decay and Assassin were menaces all series long, with Assassin playing Sombra at an elite level and Decay fragging out as Tracer. In Game 3 on Hollywood, though, the Gladiators snuck into a backdoor capture that led to a 4-3 win, turning the tide of momentum. Los Angeles went on to take Watchpoint: Gibraltar 2-1, threatening to reverse sweep Washington as the series headed to Game 5.

While the Gladiators had found some success in going up-tempo on the Justice, they couldn’t close out Busan. With the map tied at 1-1, the Justice swapped to a Reinhardt-led brawl composition for Busan: Meka Base, catching L.A. off guard and helping the Justice secure the 3-2 series win.

The OWL teams have competed in three weeks of matches to determine qualification for the Summer Showdown’s double-elimination playoff brackets, which will be contested July 11-18.

The top six teams from the West and the top four from the East will make the initial playoff rounds. Two teams from each region will advance to the double-elimination final playoff round.

The Summer Showdown Knockout Rounds begin on Sunday with six matches:

Shanghai Dragons vs. New York Excelsior (East)

Chengdu Hunters vs. Seoul Dynasty (East)

Paris Eternal vs. Washington Justice (West)

Los Angeles Gladiators vs. Boston Uprising (West)

TBD vs. Dallas Fuel (West)

TBD vs. Atlanta Reign (West)

Overwatch League standings by region, with win-loss record, map differential and league points:

West:

1. Dallas Fuel, 9-3, +14, 14

2. San Francisco Shock, 9-3, +13, 9

3. Houston Outlaws, 9-3, +11, 9

4. Los Angeles Gladiators, 8-4, +13, 8

5. Washington Justice, 8-4, +9, 8

6. Atlanta Reign, 7-5, +13, 8

7. Paris Eternal, 6-6, -1, 6

8. Toronto Defiant, 6-6, -4, 6

9. Boston Uprising, 6-6, +1, 6

10. Florida Mayhem, 4-8, -9, 5

11. London Spitfire, 0-12, -29, 0

12. Vancouver Titans, 0-12, -31, 0

East:

1. Shanghai Dragons, 10-2, +20, 15

2. Seoul Dynasty, 9-3, +14, 9

T3. Philadelphia Fusion, 7-5, +5, 7

T3. Hangzhou Spark, 7-5, +5, 7

T3. Chengdu Hunters, 7-5, +5, 5

6. New York Excelsior, 5-7, -3, 5

7. Guangzhou Charge, 3-9, -18, 3

8. Los Angeles Valiant, 0-12, -34, 0

--By Noah Waltzer, Field Level Media