Dallas Fuel release Decay, part with coaching staff

The Dallas Fuel released their head coach and assistant coach and terminated the contract of DPS Jang “Decay” Gui-un.

The team announced the moves on social media.

Monday afternoon, the Fuel said Decay requested to be released from his contract, and the team obliged, with owner Mike “Hastr0” Rufail citing his conduct.

“We know we have to work hard to get our team playoff ready so let’s talk about this. Decay had a few months left on his contract, but refused to work with our staff. When a player refuses to practice, it is time for us to move on and give our players their best shot,” he wrote.

Later in the day, the team issued a terse statement that announced the dismissal of the coaching staff.

“Head Coach Aaron ‘Aero’ Atkins has been released from his position. Effective immediately and continuing through the 2020 season, Yong-Jin ‘Yong’ Kim will serve as Head Coach of the Dallas Fuel. Louis ‘Tikatee’ Lebel-Wong has also been relieved from his assistant coach position. Players and staff were informed of the changes today.”

The Fuel are in 14th place in the 2020 Overwatch League standings with a 7-10 record and a minus-nine differential. They next play Friday night in the Countdown Cup against the Washington Justice.

—Field Level Media