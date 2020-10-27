Fuel sign flex supports Rapel, Ex-Eternal's Fielder

Dallas Fuel have secured skilled flex supports Kim “Rapel” Jun-geun and Joon “Fielder” Kwon for the 2021 season, continuing their trend of collecting former Paris Eternal players.

Before Fielder, Fuel signed Young-han “SP9RK1E” Kim, coach Yun “Rush” Hee-won and Choi “Hanbin” Han-bin, all also from Paris Eternal. Even Eternal interim head coach, Kim “Yong” Young-jin, also joined Fuel, and acts as an incentive for Eternal players wanting to be reunited with the coach.

Rapel is reunited with the South Korean players from their Element Mystic days. While they went on to play for Eternal in 2019, Rapel signed on with the Vancouver Titans for the 2019 season before joining the Houston Outlaws this year.

Signing all past Eternal players could likely be due to Fuel wanting to increase their South Korean contenders while Paris has been rumored to go European.

Fielder joined Paris Eternal in May this year after Damien “HyP” Souville’s retirement. Even though Fielder played the 2020 season in Korea with high ping in the early morning hours, he still showed himself to be one of the better flex supports in the league, and will provide useful talent moving forward with the Fuel.

--Field Level Media