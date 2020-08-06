Dallas Fuel release HarryHook for 'player misconduct'

The Dallas Fuel announced that support player Jonathan “HarryHook” Tejedor Rua was released by the team for “player misconduct.”

The move came after misogynistic comments made by HarryHook to an unidentified woman came to light on social media. According to screen shots shared on Twitter, the comments were made in May.

“Today, we informed Jonathan “HarryHook” Tejedor Rua of his release from the Dallas Fuel as a result of player misconduct,” the Fuel said in a statement posted on Twitter on Wednesday. “We thank him for his four years with the organization and wish him the best in the future.”

HarryHook was an original member of the Fuel team that debuted in 2018. His departure followed the team releasing head coach Aaron “Aero” Atkins and assistant Louis “Tikatee” Lebel-Wong and terminating the contract of DPS player Jang “Decay” Gui-un earlier this week.

HarryHook spent four years with the organization, and was informed of his release by Envy Gaming co-owner Mike “Hastro” Rufail.

“He said it hurt a lot to fire me, but he had no choice,” HarryHook told the Dallas Morning News. “I can respect that, because this is business. It hurts to leave Envy because it’s been years, but sometimes life doesn’t roll that way.”

The Fuel are in 14th place in the 2020 Overwatch League standings with a 7-10 record and a minus-nine differential. They next play Friday night in the Countdown Cup against the Washington Justice.

—Field Level Media