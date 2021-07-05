Fuel, Outlaws, Justice end week with wins in Summer Showdown qualifying

The Dallas Fuel, Houston Outlaws and Washington Justice picked up wins on the final day of Week 12 in the Western Region of the Overwatch League.

The biggest match of the day saw a battle between the Western Region’s two representatives in the June Joust tournament. The Dallas Fuel (7-3, 12 points) picked up a 3-2 win over the Atlanta Reign (5-5, 6 points). This series went back-and-forth with both teams finding success on their respective map picks through their different approaches to the meta.

Throughout the series, the Dallas Fuel ran Symmetra-based brawl compositions, swapping Symmetra duties between their DPS duo, Dong-ha “Doha” Kim and Yeong-han “SP9RK1E” Kim. In contrast, the Reign were more flexible with how they approached teamfights, building defensive brawl-bunker hybrid compositions featuring Torbjorn and McCree.

The Fuel picked up the first win of the series on Nepal 2-1, and the Reign tied things up with a 3-1 win on Route 66. Dallas would take Temple of Anubis 2-0 in a full-hold, but they couldn’t take Game 4 on Eichenwalde, letting Atlanta send the series to Game 5 with a 3-2 map win.

There, the Fuel employed SP9RK1E’s Doomfist and battered the Reign, winning Busan 2-0 to secure the series win and continue their dominance of the Western Region.

In other Sunday action, the Washington Justice (6-4, 6 points) picked up a 3-0 win over the Florida Mayhem (4-8, 5 points). The Mayhem have been experimenting with lineups featuring backup DPS Seung-hun “Checkmate” Baek playing main tank, which led to a close loss to the Fuel on Saturday. In this series, though, the Mayhem struggled to generate any momentum as the Justice bullied the Mayhem’s inexperienced frontline, leading to Florida’s seventh consecutive loss.

Washington took Oasis 2-0, won Route 66 3-2, and finished off the series with a 2-1 win on Temple of Anubis. The Mayhem had already been eliminated from Summer Showdown contention, leaving massive doubts about the team that earned a spot in the May Melee. The win helps Washington stay in Summer Showdown contention, bringing their qualifiers record to 1-1.

Finally, the Houston Outlaws (9-1, 9 points) earned a 3-0 win over the Vancouver Titans (0-12, 0 points). The Outlaws have emerged as one of the premiere teams in the Western Region in the Summer Showdown, putting up impressive wins that display growth from earlier this season. Houston was in control from the jump, taking Nepal 2-0, Watchpoint: Gibraltar 3-2, and Hanamura 2-1.

The OWL teams are competing in three weeks of matches to determine qualification for the Summer Showdown’s double-elimination playoff brackets, which will be contested July 11-18.

The top six teams from the West and the top four teams from the East will make the initial playoff rounds. Two teams from each region will advance to the double-elimination final playoff round.

The Summer Showdown qualifiers continue on Thursday with two matches:

Atlanta Reign vs London Spitfire (West)

Boston Uprising vs Houston Outlaws (West)

Overwatch League standings by region, with win-loss record, map differential and league points

West:

1. Dallas Fuel, 7-3, +9, 12

2. Houston Outlaws, 9-1, +17, 9

3. San Francisco Shock, 9-3, +13, 9

4. Los Angeles Gladiators, 7-3, +11, 7

5. Washington Justice, 6-4, +5, 6

6. Toronto Defiant, 6-4, +1, 6

7. Paris Eternal, 6-6, -1, 6

8. Atlanta Reign, 5-5, +7, 6

9. Boston Uprising, 5-5, +1, 5

10. Florida Mayhem, 4-8, -9, 5

11. London Spitfire, 0-10, -23, 0

12. Vancouver Titans, 0-12, -31, 0

East:

1. Shanghai Dragons, 8-2, +15, 13

2. Seoul Dynasty, 9-3, +14, 9

3. Philadelphia Fusion, 7-3, +9, 7

4. Hangzhou Spark, 6-4, +8, 6

5. Chengdu Hunters, 5-5, +3, 5

6. New York Excelsior, 4-6, -4, 4

7. Guangzhou Charge, 3-9, -18, 3

8. Los Angeles Valiant, 0-10, -28, 0

--By Noah Waltzer, Field Level Media