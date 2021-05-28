Fuel, Gladiators kick off Week 7 of June Joust Qualifiers with wins

Week 7 of the 2021 Overwatch League began with a bang as the Dallas Fuel and Los Angeles Gladiators picked up wins on Friday in the June Joust Qualifiers.

The May Melee champions entered the June Joust with aplomb as the Dallas Fuel (3-2, 6 points) took down the London Spitfire (0-7, 0 points) in a 3-0 series sweep.

Dallas took no prisoners against London, dominating Game 1 on Nepal 2-0. The Fuel started with a standard look, running Reaper and Echo due to Hero Pool constraints, but shifted over to DPS Yeong-han “SP9RK1E” Kim playing his signature Genji as the match progressed.

SP9RK1E’s Genji would prove to be unstoppable as the Fuel took Game 2 on Junkertown 3-1 and Game 3 on Hanamura 3-2, taking the series 3-0.

In other Friday action, the Los Angeles Gladiators (3-2, 3 points) started their June Joust campaign with a win over the Vancouver Titans (0-5, 0 points). The Titans fielded new main tank Chang-sik “ChangSik” Moon after the retirement of Abtin “ShRedLock” Shirvani, marking ChangSik’s OWL debut.

The Gladiators enjoyed a comfortable advantage throughout the series, taking Game 1 on Ilios 2-0. Apart from some heroics from Vancouver DPS Min-gi “Teru” Kim’s Genji on Junkertown, where he found an incredible five-kill Dragonblade on attack, the Titans could do little to slow the Gladiators down as LA took Junkertown 3-2 and Hanamura 3-2.

The OWL teams are competing in three weeks of matches to determine qualification for the June Joust’s double-elimination playoff brackets, which will be contested June 6-12.

The top six teams from the West and the top four teams from the East will make the initial playoff rounds. Two teams from each region will advance to the double-elimination final playoff round.

June Joust qualifiers continue on Saturday with five matches:

Shanghai Dragons vs Los Angeles Valiant (East)

New York Excelsior vs Seoul Dynasty (East)

Houston Outlaws vs London Spitfire (West)

San Francisco Shock vs Toronto Defiant (West)

Atlanta Reign vs Los Angeles Gladiators (West)

Overwatch League standings, with win-loss record, map differential and league points

1. Shanghai Dragons (East), 4-2, +4, 6

2. Dallas Fuel (West), 3-2, +5, 6

3. Houston Outlaws (West), 5-1, +7, 5

4. Florida Mayhem (West), 4-2, +3, 5

T5. Philadelphia Fusion (East), 4-2, +5, 4

T5. Chengdu Hunters (East), 4-2, +5, 4

7. Washington Justice (West), 4-2, +3, 4

8. Toronto Defiant (West), 4-2, +1, 4

9. Seoul Dynasty (East), 3-1, +7, 3

10. San Francisco Shock (West), 3-1, +5, 3

11. Los Angeles Gladiators (West), 3-2, +5, 3

12. Atlanta Reign (West), 3-3, +4, 3

13. Hangzhou Spark (East), 3-3, +3, 3

14. Boston Uprising (West), 3-3, -1, 3

15. Paris Eternal (West), 2-4, -4, 2

16. Guangzhou Charge (East), 2-4, -6, 2

17. New York Excelsior (East), 2-4, -7, 2

18. Los Angeles Valiant (East), 0-4, -11, 0

19. Vancouver Titans (West), 0-5, -11, 0

20. London Spitfire (West), 0-7, -17, 0

--By Noah Waltzer, Field Level Media