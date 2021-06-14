Dallas Fuel to host fans for July 9 OWL match

The Overwatch League’s Dallas Fuel will host a live event on July 9 at the Esports Arena Arlington.

The Fuel will be onstage in their match against the Houston Outlaws, who will be playing remotely.

Masks will be required for all fans in attendance at the arena, which will be operating at 50 percent capacity.

“Our Dallas Fuel match is an important step in the return of live esports events in North Texas following nearly 18 months of online play,” said Justin Rojas, VP of events at Envy Gaming. “Our fans have been clamoring to see our team play in person this season and we’re excited to finally be able to make that happen. We can’t wait to see the energy the crowd brings to the arena when our players take the stage.”

With the bulk of this season and last season played online due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Fuel will be the first OWL team to host a home event in 2021.

Dallas previously hosted a homestand event to kick off the 2020 OWL season, making it the first team in league history to host a live esports match in a home arena. That event was sold out, with more than 4,000 people attending each day.

