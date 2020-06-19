Fuel add Onigod to roster

The Dallas Fuel added hitscan DPS Stefan “Onigod” Fiskerstrand to the roster in time for Saturday’s matchup against the Vancouver Titans.

The Fuel announced his signing on Friday.

The 22-year-old Onigod has played professionally since 2015. Most recently, he was part of the Envy Gaming Contenders league team until the roster was released.

The Envy squad folded into Team Doge, who recently won Overwatch Contenders North America.

He also has played for Team Norway in the Overwatch World Cup since 2016.

“Hard to put into words how excited I am to play with this team, Lets go ,” Onigod tweeted.

Earlier this month, the Fuel announced that they acquired support player Nolan “Paintbrush” Edwards from the Los Angeles Gladiators. He replaced DPS Zachary “ZachaREEE” Lombardo, who announced his retirement from competitive Overwatch to pursue a career in Valorant.

The Fuel are 4-7, in 16th place in the Overwatch League.

—Field Level Media