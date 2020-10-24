Fuel add two players, coach from Eternal

The Dallas Fuel underwent a Parisian transition on Friday, adding players Yeong-han “SP9RK1E” Kim and Choi “Hanbin” Han-bin and coach Yon “Rush” Hee-won from the Paris Eternal.

All three South Korea natives previously were together with Element Mystic, a Korean Contenders team, in 2018 and ‘19 before moving to Paris in October 2019.

The ex-Eternal trio join Kim “Doha” Dong-ha and interim head coach Kim “Yong” Young-jin, another pair of South Koreans still with the Fuel. Doha had also been on Element Mystic in 2018 and ‘19, though he did not join Paris.

Rush tweeted Friday, “I’m very happy to join the @Dallasfuel team as Headcoach. I’ll give Dallas fans a victory. Please give us a lot of support. #BurnBlue”

The Fuel had released all of their players except Doha last week, announcing that they were parting ways with Norway’s Stefan “Onigod” Fiskerstrand, Canada’s William “Crimzo” Hernandez and Lucas “NotE” Meissner, Australia’s Ashley “Trill” Powell, the United States’ Nolan “Paintbrush” Edwards, France’s Dylan “aKm” Bignet and Benjamin “uNKOE” Chevasson and South Korea’s Youngjin “Gamsu” Noh and Wonsik “Closer” Jung. Gamsu, aKm and Trill subsequently announced their retirements.

Dallas finished 9-12 in the 2020 Overwatch League regular season, coming in 13th place, then got swept 3-0 by the Washington Justice in the first round of the North American playoffs.

The Eternal came in fourth place at 19-6 before losing both of their North American playoff matches.

In addition to SP9RK1E, Hanbin and Rush, Paris parted ways Friday with head coach Bumhoon “NineK” Kim, who immediately took over as head coach of the Philadelphia Fusion, as well as assistant coaches Jaeyoon “Aid” Go and Chung-hyeok “Levi” Jeong. Levi retired to begin his military service, the Eternal tweeted.

--Field Level Media