Dallas Fuel adds Xzi from Paris Eternal

The Dallas Fuel have added one of the Overwatch League’s best DPS players by acquiring Ki-hyo “Xzi” Jung from Paris Eternal.

Xzi becomes the fifth former member of the Eternal to sign with Dallas. Paris head coach Yon “Rush” Hee-won, and players Choi “Hanbin” Han-bin, Kim “SP9RK1E” Young-han, and Kwon “Fielder” Joon have all migrated from the Eternal to the Fuel since the 2020 season ended.

Xzi, SP9RK1E and Hanbin are also former teammates from Element Mystic, a team in Overwatch Contenders Korea.

Xzi was a standout rookie and an MVP finalist in 2020 for Paris Eternal, which posted an 18-6 record and plus-17 map differential before faltering with an 0-2 showing in the playoffs. The Dallas Fuel were 9-11 in 2020 but have reworked the roster extensively, with only one player, Kim “Doha” Dong-ha, set to return.

--Field Level Media