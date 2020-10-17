Dallas Fuel releasing nine players in roster overhaul

The Dallas Fuel confirmed the team is releasing nine players as part of a roster overhaul.

Saturday’s announcement came after six players announced on social media that the Overwatch League team opted not to renew their contracts for the 2021 season.

DPS Stefan “Onigod” Fiskerstrand, flex support William “Crimzo” Hernandez and main support Nolan “Paintbrush” Edwards were joined by off-tank Lucas “NotE” Meissner, main support Won-sik “Closer” Jung and main tank Ashley “Trill” Powell in declaring their free agency.

Also being released are main tank Noh “Gamsu” Yeong-jin, DPS Dylan “aKm” Bignet and flex support Benjamin “uNKOE” Chevasson.

“I’m very grateful for the past three years of playing Overwatch, but I have made the decision to retire and pursue League of Legends again,” Gamsu tweeted. “Please continue to cheer for me as I go into this next part of the journey.”

The moves leave only DPS Kim “Doha” Dong-ha under contract.

“We want to thank them for all of their hard work, passion, dedication and time on the Fuel,” the team tweeted. “We wish them the absolute best in their future endeavors.”

Onigod, Crimzo, Paintbrush and NotE all were starters, with Trill and Closer reserves. Trill announced on Twitter that he will be transitioning to Valorant, as will uNKOE.

Closer was the veteran of the group, joining the team in 2018. Trill and NotE had been with the Fuel since 2019, with the other three coming on board in 2020.

On Aug. 4, the Fuel released their head coach and assistant coach and terminated the contract of DPS Gui-un “Decay” Jang.

Dallas finished in 13th place in the 2020 Overwatch League season, then was swept 3-0 in its opening match in the North American playoffs.

