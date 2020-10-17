Fuel clean house, won't re-sign six players

Six members of the Dallas Fuel announced on social media that the Overwatch League team opted not to renew their contracts for the 2021 season.

DPS Stefan “Onigod” Fiskerstrand, flex support William “Crimzo” Hernandez and main support Nolan “Paintbrush” Edwards were joined by off-tank Lucas “NotE” Meissner, main support Won-sik “Closer” Jung and main tank Ashley “Trill” Powell in declaring their free agency.

Onigod, Crimzo, Paintbrush and NotE all were starters, with Trill and Closer reserves. Trill announced on Twitter that he will be transitioning to Valorant.

The Fuel did not comment on the roster moves.

Closer was the veteran of the group, joining the team in 2018. Trill and NotE had been with the Fuel since 2019, with the other three coming on board in 2020.

Starters Young-Jin “Gamsu” Noh and Dong-ha “DoHa” Kim remain on the roster.

On Aug. 4, the Fuel released their head coach and assistant coach and terminated the contract of DPS Gui-un “Decay” Jang.

Dallas finished in 13th place in the 2020 Overwatch League season, then was swept 3-0 in its opening match in the North American playoffs.

--Field Level Media