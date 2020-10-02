Dallas Fuel part ways with assistant coach Vol'Jin

The Dallas Fuel released assistant coach Min-Gyu “Vol’Jin” Kang from their Overwatch team, the organization announced Thursday.

Vol’Jin joined the Fuel in April 2018 and served under three different head coaches during his tenure.

“Today, we mutually part ways with @Dallas_Voljin,” the Fuel wrote Thursday on Twitter. “We are grateful for the hard work and effort Vol’Jin has dedicated to the organization for the past 3 seasons and wish him nothing but utter success in his future endeavors. Thank you, Vol’Jin.”

The coaching move is the latest in a series by the Fuel, who parted ways with head coach Aaron “Aero” Atkins and the other assistant coach, Louis “Tikatee” Lebel-Wong, in August.

Dallas finished in 13th place in the 2020 Overwatch League season, then got swept 3-0 in its opening match in the North American playoffs.

--Field Level Media