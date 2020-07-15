Defiant add spazzo as assistant coach

The Toronto Defiant added Chris “spazzo” Infante from Talon Esports on Wednesday to be an assistant coach.

His official title is assistant coach, strategy and spacing, the Defiant announced.

The 26-year-old joined Talon in January and helped them to great success in the Overwatch Contenders Pacific region in the spring. Talon claimed the top spot in three weeks of the four-week regular season, then cruised to the title in the playoffs without dropping a map.

Before that, spazzo spent a year with the Philadelphia Fusion’s Contenders team, Fusion University, which won three major titles.

He previously spent time coaching for GGEA, Cloud9 EU and Laser Kittenz.

The Defiant currently sit 15th in the 20-team OWL standings with a 6-10 record this season, though they reached the semifinals of the Summer Showdown earlier this month.

—Field Level Media