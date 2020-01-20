Dragons' diem recovering from collapsed lung

The Shanghai Dragons announced Monday that DPS player Min-seong “diem” Bae is taking a break for undisclosed “health reasons.”

The 19-year-old South Korean tweeted that he is recovering from Pneumothorax, a collapsed lung that can be life-threatening. However, Diem appears to be improving from the health scare and said he is “working hard to recover now.”

“His condition is stable, but at this time we must consider medical advice before he’s cleared to participate in the season opening matches,” the Dragons tweeted on Monday.

Diem is in South Korea and has been advised to take a month-long break, which would likely keep him out of the Dragons’ season-opening match against the Chengdu Hunters on Feb. 15.

Diem joined the Dragons in October of 2018 and was one of seven players re-signed by the team in November. The Dragons added a pair of DPS players among their six additions this offseason - Byungsun “Fleta” Kim and Lee “LIP” Jae-won - and also have Jinhyeok “DDing” Yang entering Season 3.

—Field Level Media