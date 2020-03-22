OWL teams to test Echo in Sunday exhibition matches

The Overwatch League is on hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic in general and the state of California’s “stay at home” order in particular, but four teams will compete in online exhibition action Sunday.

The San Francisco Shock will oppose the Seoul Dynasty, and the Los Angeles Gladiators will face the Los Angeles Valiant. The hook? Both matches will be on Overwatch’s Public Test Realm, with players trying out newly introduced hero Echo.

Mitch “UberShouts” Leslie and Matt “Mr. X” Morello will be the commentators.

The exhibitions are the latest attempt by the OWL to regain its traction in a season that has been dramatically altered due to the pandemic.

In the first season that homestands were scheduled worldwide, the OWL initially scrapped matches that were due to be played in China and South Korea as the virus outbreak began in Asia.

Last weekend, all homestands were canceled through April, with the league announcing a move to an online format that was due to begin this weekend.

However, California’s statewide “stay at home” order as of Thursday prompted the weekend’s online matches to be scrapped with production staff unable to congregate in Los Angeles.

