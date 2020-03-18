Echo confirmed as Overwatch's next hero

Echo will be the latest hero in Overwatch play.

Blizzard made the announcement on Wednesday and introduced her origin story in a video. The company described her as an “evolutionary robot programmed with a rapidly adapting artificial intelligence,” adding that “Echo represents the cutting edge of technology.”

Echo made her Overwatch debut in 2018 as part of “Reunion,” and her addition as Hero 32 was expected after Blizzard issued teasers this week that linked Overwatch founder Dr. Mina Liao with her legacy, Echo.

No official date was given for Echo’s launch but it is expected soon, perhaps even Monday — a date dropped in one of the teasers.

