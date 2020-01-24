Report: Paris Eternal also will call New Jersey home

Paris is the “City of Light,” but for the upcoming Overwatch League season, it will have a little “Garden State” added to its identity.

The Paris Eternal will be based in an unnamed city in New Jersey, at least at the start of the season, according to a Washington Post report Friday. The report states the team still will host its home matches in the French capital.

The report, which cites multiple people familiar with the team’s operations, adds that practice time while playing against other teams might be a reason for a temporary location change. Because there could be a slight controller lag time when playing a team multiple time zones away from the host server, the time in the United States could help avoid a “ping” delay.

The Overwatch League is entering its third season, but its first with city-based teams. The first two seasons were based in Los Angeles with competing teams located there.

There also is a team in London for the upcoming season, but it is not yet known where that team will base its operations in preparation for the season, which begins play Feb. 8.

Teams will be based around the world for 2020, including five in the Far East that will reside in the Eastern Pacific Division. The Western Pacific Division will have two teams in Los Angeles, as well as teams in Dallas, San Francisco and Vancouver.

The Southern Atlantic Division will consist of Atlanta, Florida, Houston, Philadelphia and Washington D.C. The Northern Atlantic Division will have teams in Boston, London, New York, Paris and Toronto.

—Field Level Media