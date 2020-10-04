Report: Faries named to lead both OWL and CDL

The Overwatch League will have a new commissioner later this month, The Esports Observer reported.

Johanna Faries, currently the commissioner of the Call of Duty League, has been appointed to a newly created position -- Head of Leagues. She will assume responsibility for both leagues beginning on Oct. 12.

The Esports Observer reported that Pete Vlastelica was stepping down as the OWL commissioner and will transfer to a role with Activision Blizzard Entertainment that focuses on entrepreneurial ventures.

As the head of both OWL and CDL, Faries will be both leagues’ top administrator as well as oversee team and broadcast operations.

With CDL, Faries has helped the league survive in the current pandemic-altered climate. Live events throughout 2020 have been canceled because of COVID-19 but stream viewership remained strong. The CDL championship was the most-viewed stream the league produced.

Faries will face more challenges moving forward. Restrictions for live events remain a stumbling block due to the unrelenting nature of the pandemic. And Faries will also be asked to solve issues related to competitive integrity -- such as server response times and disconnected players -- as more events are held remotely.

--Field Level Media