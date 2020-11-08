Fuel add Fearless, filling out their roster

The Dallas Fuel added Eui-seok “Fearless” Lee, filling out their six-player roster.

Fearless, a main tank, played for the Shanghai Dragons in 2020. The Dragons won the regular season (27-2, plus-44 differential) and advanced to the final four.

The Fuel announced the acquisition of Fearless late Saturday.

Before joining the Dragons in 2018, Fearless played for Element Mystic in Overwatch Contenders Korea. His teammates there included DPS Young-han “SP9RK1E” Kim and flex support Jun-geun “Rapel” Kim, who now are on the Dallas roster. The coach of that Contenders team, Hee-won “Rush” Yon, was named coach of the Fuel last month.

The Shanghai Dragons wished Fearless well on their Twitter account.

The Dragons said they did not want to part with Fearless but they accommodated his request for a move.

“We know this is tough but we should take solace in knowing that this decision was made by Fearless to reunite with his old Element Mystic teammates,” the team said.

