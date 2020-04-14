Toronto Defiant coach 'Fefe' retires

The Toronto Defiant announced Tuesday that Felix “Fefe” Munch is retiring as head coach of the Overwatch League team.

“Thank you for your leadership and guidance on the coaching team! We wish you all the best in your future,” the team posted on Twitter.

David “Lilbow” Moschetto was named interim head coach for the remainder of the season, with Dennis “Barroi” Matz promoted to strategic coach and Alban “Albless” De La Grange continuing as assistant coach.

The 28-year-old Fefe joined Toronto in October after coaching Paris Eternal.

The Defiant are currently in 15th place in the Overwatch League standings with a 3-5 record.

—Field Level Media