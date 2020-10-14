Florida Mayhem release Sayaplayer, three others

Florida Mayhem released DPS Jeongwoo “Sayaplayer” Ha, main support Junsu “Kris” Choe, tank San-ha “Karayan” Choi and flex support SeongJoo “Byrem” Lee from their Overwatch League team on Wednesday.

Sayaplayer has been with the Mayhem since Feb. 13, 2018, although the former Meta Athena DPS only competed in three matches in 2020.

“I had a good memory and received unlimited support from Mayhem for 3 years. I appreciate what they have done for me!” Sayaplayer wrote on Twitter.

Kris has been with Mayhem since Oct. 14, 2018. He has been the team’s only main support player in 2020.

Karayan has served as the team’s tank since June 19, 2019, while Byrem joined the club in the previous month.

Florida finished in sixth place in the 2020 Overwatch League season. The Mayhem fell to the Washington Justice in the lower half of the postseason bracket.

