Florida Mayhem sign OGE, SLIME, Checkmate

The Florida Mayhem announced their 2021 roster Friday, including the signing of a new main tank via free agency.

Min-Seok “OGE” Son was one of three additions, all from South Korea. The 21-year-old OGE previously played for the Los Angeles Gladiators and Dallas Fuel.

The two other new additions for Florida will be Sung-jun “SLIME” Kim, a 20-year-old support who previously played for the Seoul Dynasty and the Vancouver Titans; and Seung-hun “Checkmate” Baek, an Overwatch League newcomer. Checkmate, 20, is a DPS from OZ Gaming in Overwatch Contenders Korea.

The trio of newcomers will be joining four returnees to the Mayhem roster: Jun-gi “Yaki” Kim, 19; Sang-bum “BQB” Lee, 22; Beom-jun “Gargoyle” Lee, 22; and Nam-jin “GangNamJin” Gang, 22. All hail from South Korea like the newcomers.

Fans will get their first look at the 2021 Mayhem roster at the Valiant Winter Ball on Saturday and Sunday. There will be exhibition matches involving the Mayhem, Los Angeles Valiant, Los Angeles Gladiators and Atlanta Reign, in addition to other events over the course of that weekend.

--Field Level Media