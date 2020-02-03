Dallas Fuel add Crimzo from Contenders

The Dallas Fuel have added support player William “Crimzo” Hernandez from the Contenders ahead of this week’s start to Season 3 of the Overwatch League.

“Did you think we were done making moves?” the Fuel tweeted in announcing their Season 3 opening roster on Monday with Crimzo included.

Crimzo, who played for Team Envy’s Overwatch Contenders team in 2019, gives the Fuel a fourth support player along with Benjamin “uNKOE” Chevasson, Wonsik “Closer” Jung and Jonathan “HarryHook” Tejedor Rua.

“I can’t wait to prove to everyone who I am and what this team can do,” Crimzo tweeted after Monday’s announcement. “See you this weekend. I’m ready.”

Crimzo, who began his professional career in 2018 with Team Envy, has also competed for both of Canada’s World Cup teams.

“Crimzo joining the Fuel is a move that I think many people have been looking forward to for a long time now,” said Fuel coach Aaron “Aero” Atkins, per the Dallas Morning News. “He’s proven himself time and again on our Contenders team and been to the World Cup twice, so for us this was an easy decision to make. We’re really looking forward to seeing what we can accomplish with him this year.”

The Fuel begin Season 3 on Saturday in Dallas’ season-opening home stand against the Los Angeles Valiant.

—Field Level Media