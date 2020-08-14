NA teams to travel to Asia for OWL Grand Finals Weekend

The 2020 Overwatch League Grand Finals Weekend will run from Oct. 8-10 and feature the four teams that advance from the double-elimination Asia and North America playoff tournaments.

At the conclusion of the regional playoffs on Sept. 13, the final two teams from North America will travel to Asia so the four teams can compete on the same server during Grand Finals Weekend.

The time between events will allow for the teams to travel and quarantine. If the league determines it is unsafe for players to travel, the two finalists in each region will play an extended series and two regional champions will be crowned for the 2020 season.

The three-day Grand Finals Weekend will begin with the top seeds from each region facing the second seeds from the opposite region.

Game 3 will pit the losers of the opening games in the event’s first elimination game. The winner of Game 3 will then move on to face the loser of Game 4 from the winner’s side of the bracket in Game 5.

The Grand Final will feature the winner of Game 4 against Game 5 on Saturday, Oct. 10.

The champion will earn a $1.5 million prize, with the runner-up receiving $750,000. Third place will earn $450,000 and fourth place will take home $350,000.

In the event the season concludes with two regional champions, each winner will receive $1 million, with each second place team winning $500,000.

The OWL also announced the All-Stars Asia event will take place Sept. 26, with the All-Stars North America scheduled for Oct. 3.

—Field Level Media