Guangzhou Charge dismisses coaches 'Arachne,' 'Daemin'

Less than a year after joining Guangzhou Charge as their head coach, Ji-won “Arachne” Lee is parting ways with the team along with assistant coach Dae-min “Daemin” Kim.

The announcement follows a lackluster 1-3 start to the season as the Charge failed to qualify for the May Melee knockout rounds.

The Charge are the second Overwatch League team in the East region to make big coaching changes. The Hangzhou Spark dismissed head coach Ji-sub “Pajion” Hwang and assistant coach Jae-dong “nOrU” Kim at the end of April following an 0-2 start.

Prior to joining the Charge, Arachne had been an assistant coach for the championship-winning San Francisco Shock team during the third Overwatch League season. Daemin previously played for the Shanghai Dragons in Season 1 and served as a coach for Korean Contenders squad Element Mystic.

