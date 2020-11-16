Charge signs ChoiSehwan from Element Mystic

The Guangzhou Charge have signed Choi “ChoiSehwan” Se-hwan as they continue to rework their roster in time for the 2021 season of the Overwatch League.

ChoiSehwan, 18, is expected to join the Charge’s rotation of DPS players. He’s the third recent addition for the roster as the Charge have also added Support standouts Kim “Mandu” Chan-hee from the New York Excelsior and Bak “KariV” Young-Seo of the Toronto Defiant this offseason.

ChoiSehwan played for the Element Mystic in 2020. Element Mystic finished as a group champion and semifinalist in the Overwatch Contenders Season 2 Korea event this fall. The team has served as good feeder program for the Overwatch League this offseason as ChoiSehwan became the seventh former team member to land in the league.

The Dallas Fuel have signed six former Element Mystic players for the upcoming 2021 season.

The Charge finished fifth in Overwatch League’s overall standings in 2020 with an 18-7 record, and took fourth in the league’s Asian region playoffs.

