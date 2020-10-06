Charge won't renew contracts of three coaches

The Guangzhou Charge will not renew the contracts of head coach Hyojin “J1N” Cho and assistant coaches Seung Min “Tydolla” Jung and Sungwoo “Sungwoo” Hong, the team announced.

The three had been with the team since December 2018 in advance of the first Overwatch League season.

The Charge finished in fifth place (18-7, plus-5 differential) in the 2020 Overwatch League season but did not advance to the league’s four-team grand finals, which begin Thursday. They were swept by Seoul Dynasty in the third round of the Asia region playoffs, and swept again in the losers bracket by the New York Excelsior.

“The three coaches have been leading the Charge since the very beginning, and it’s with their hard work and professionalism so the team can make so many good results,” the team posted to Twitter on Tuesday.

“Thank you for everything you’ve done with the team, and we wish you all the best in the future. You will always be parts of the Charge family.”

The departure of three Korean coaches could give truth to the rumors that the Charge are looking to build a Chinese roster.

Charlie “nero” Zwarg, the lone American on the team, tweeted his reaction that could foreshadow other changes to come: “so it begins.”

